|
|
Raymond W. Milukas, Sr., 93, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away April 5, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on September 30, 1926, he was the son of Anthony and Margaret Vicker Milukas.
He attended St. Joseph High School in Pittsfield. He was a member of the 1944 football team that defeated Pittsfield High in the final seconds of the game, when his best friend Frankie Koldys intercepted the football and returned it 102 yards. He was leading the blocks with help from the others on the field and they defeated Pittsfield 7-6 at Deming Field.
He left school and joined the Navy for World War II. He returned to St. Joseph and graduated in 1947.
He met his wife, the former Helen S. Orzalek in 1941 and they married on April 24, 1948. He was called back to the Navy and served during the Korean War. Raymond and Helen were married for 71 years until her death on October 29, 2019.
He doted over his wife Helen beyond what words could describe and as they grew older, they were never apart. He was the kind of father who was involved as much as he could be and he enjoyed it. He was amazing, kind, strong and smart. He had a smile that was contagious and loved singing his own songs, even making up words as he went along. He loved telling jokes but he would be laughing so hard sometimes, he didn't always get the punch line out. He was famous for one-word or one-line comebacks.
After his time in the Navy, he began working in the plumbing trade and eventually became a master plumber, steam fitter, and gas fitter. He was also involved with other past plumbers in starting the Plumbers Union here in Pittsfield as a secretary of the union, which has now been merged with the Chicopee Local 104. Right up to his passing, he still kept his eye on the trade by reading the plumbing journals. He still carried his license with him.
He was a communicant of the former Holy Family Church and most recently at St. Charles Church. A member of the American Legion in Pittsfield, he was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots Fan. Earlier in his life, he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son and many of their friends (There was quite the group) which was headquartered out of the Madison Cafe, which was his favorite stopping place after his day of working was done, along with other tradesmen and friends.
Mr. Milukas is survived by his daughter, Katherine Gillman Milukas of Pittsfield; and his son, Raymond W. Milukas, Jr., and companion Dawn Bryant Hinkell of Adams; three grandchildren, Vanessa Gillman, Adam Gillman and wife Lara, and Alexis Hinkell; and two great-grandchildren, West and Lev Gillman.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Elder Services in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020