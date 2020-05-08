Raynold Vincent "Ron" Passardi, 79 of Monroe Bridge, MA died Sunday May 3, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.
He was born in North Adams, MA on December 30, 1940, a son of John and Maria (Balduzzi) Passardi. He attended Monroe Schools and graduated from Drury High School, Class of 1958. Ron was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam era from 1963 to 1965.
He was last employed by Mowry-Schmidt General Contracting for 20 years until his retirement. Before that, he worked at Deerfield Specialty Papers for 26 years. Ron was active in the community serving for many years on the Finance Committee, as Tree Warden, and Commissioner of the water district.
Ron was a communicant of St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro, VT. He was a member of the Trentino Club of New England and the Trentino Club of Readsboro; and the Readsboro American Legion. He enjoyed gardening, and always ready to help his friends and neighbors.
Survivors include one sister- Lucy Passardi of Monroe Bridge, MA; a niece- Laura (Domenick) Caleri of Somers, NY; his brother-in-law - Italo Gavazzi; and a grandniece and grandnephew- Brianna and Nicky Caleri. He was predeceased by two sisters and one brother- Aurelia Gavazzi, Ersilia Passardi, and Alfred Passardi.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Ron Passardi will be at a day and time to be announced at St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro, VT. A private burial will be in Village Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joachim's Church, the Readsboro American Legion or the charity of the donor's choice in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS
CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 8, 2020.