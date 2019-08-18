|
|
Rebecca Ann Carnow Jones, 57, of Maple Avenue in Great Barrington passed away August 14, 2019 at her home.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Royce P. Jones, two sisters, Tina Lisa Carnow and Kalinka Rose Carnow.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Rebecca C. Jones Memorial Fund through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019