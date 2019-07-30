Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola
28 Commonwealth Ave.
Chestnut Hill, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Deane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca J. Deane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca J. Deane Obituary
Rebecca J. Lavoie Deane of Belmont July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Jeremy T. Deane. Loving mother of Grace, Craig and Mark Deane. Cherished daughter of Linda and the late Roger Lavoie. Beloved sister of Cindy Martino and her husband Patrick. Aunt of Jimmy Martino. Daughter in Law of William and Sande Deane. A visitation will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 36 Trapelo Road Belmont on Thursday Aug 8 from 8:00 - 9:00 AM. Followed by a funeral mass in the Church of St Ignatius of Loyola 28 Commonwealth Ave Chestnut Hill at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Neurofibromatosis Network 213 S. Wheaton Ave. Wheaton, IL 60187 https://www.nfnetwork.org or Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090 https://www.curesarcoma.org . Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now