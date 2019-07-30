|
Rebecca J. Lavoie Deane of Belmont July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Jeremy T. Deane. Loving mother of Grace, Craig and Mark Deane. Cherished daughter of Linda and the late Roger Lavoie. Beloved sister of Cindy Martino and her husband Patrick. Aunt of Jimmy Martino. Daughter in Law of William and Sande Deane. A visitation will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 36 Trapelo Road Belmont on Thursday Aug 8 from 8:00 - 9:00 AM. Followed by a funeral mass in the Church of St Ignatius of Loyola 28 Commonwealth Ave Chestnut Hill at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Neurofibromatosis Network 213 S. Wheaton Ave. Wheaton, IL 60187 https://www.nfnetwork.org or Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090 https://www.curesarcoma.org . Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 30, 2019