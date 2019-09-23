|
|
Regina Margaret (Danford) Favre, 87, formerly of Rose Manor, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Springside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Pittsfield on May 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Stanley C. and Della M. Rhoades Danford. Following her mother's death, she was raised by the Rhoades and Chapman family. She attended Pittsfield schools and was a 1950 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Favre was a clerk for ten years at the former S&H Green Stamps store.
From 1990 until 2004, Mrs. Favre resided at Woodlawn Estates in Stephentown, N.Y, where she was active in the Stephentown and Berlin Senior Centers.
Her husband, George F. Favre, whom she married July 21, 1950, died August 31, 2004.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, and motorcycling. She also enjoyed home decorating, particularly early American/primitive decor.
Mrs. Favre is survived by her daughter-in-law, Ann Boucher Favre, of Dalton, and her son, Ryan (and his wife Marissa) Boucher, also of Dalton; her favorite niece, Rainbow Susan Tiska (and David) Hornyak of Pittsfield; five nephews, Gary Danford, Mark (and Donna) Danford, Joseph (and Pranee) Danford, Steve (and Cheryl) Teal, and Stanley (and Audrey) Tiska; five other nieces, MaryJane (and Richard) Lucido, Sally Tiska (and Mark) Rice, Connie (and Larry) Menin, JoAnn (and Bernie) Bellmore), MaryAnne Chapman, and Ella (and Carrol) Wood; three grandchildren, Kevin, Kimberly, and Krissie; and several great grandchildren and great nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her son, James F. Favre, who died March 7, 2014; her two brothers, Malcolm Danford and James Danford; her sisters, Loretta Spaziosa, Barbara Tiska, Mary Teal, Mary Chapman, Cora Chapman and Harriet Hibbard.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 25, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Church celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local food pantry of your choice, in care of the funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 23, 2019