Mrs. Regina Mancivalano, 89, of Pittsfield, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born in Westfield, MA, on June 5, 1930, the daughter of the late Steven Pavalakis and Ester Paulson, she graduated from Westfield High School.
Regina worked as an IBM computer specialist for the City of Pittsfield for much of her career.
Among many things, she loved bowling, going on day trips to the casino, and a good game of bingo with her friends.
Regina was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank C. Mancivalano, whom she married on September 17, 1949. She is survived by her sons, Charles Mancivalano and Craig Mancivalano as well as her sister, Shirley Cotter. She leaves behind three dear grandchildren, Jason, Nicole, Michelle Mancivalano and four great grandchildren.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Regina Mancivalano will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 am at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by the Rev. Frank Lawlor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will Monday, February 10, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020