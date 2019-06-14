|
Regina Marie Clavette, 61, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts passed away with her family and loved ones by her side on Monday, June 10th, 2019. She was born on April 15th, 1958 to Mr. Joseph LaDouceur, Sr. and Miss Mary T. Daley. At the age of 11, Regina was adopted by her mother's husband and her future devoted father, George E. Savage.
She was a graduate of Pittsfield High School in 1977 and was employed as a bank teller at Greylock Federal Bank and worked in customer service at Big Y Food Sales prior to being employed at Walmart Vision Center as an optician for 15+ years. Regina loved her job and her patients, giving her great memories and life-long friends. In her younger years, Regina was a very active rollerblader at Broyles Arena and a passionate ceramics artist in her free time. In the early to mid 1990s, Regina was an award-winning bodybuilder, dedicating many hours to training and competing. She was an animal lover and cared deeply for her pets, nature and wildlife; all equally held a very special place in her heart. Regina enjoyed collecting multiple different cherishable novelties, including Sandra Cook plates and Precious Moments. She loved country music and traveling outside of the area to experience new sights, attractions and landmarks. Regina is a 20-year Breast Cancer survivor and fought a courageous battle to Lung Cancer with her friends and family supporting her in the hardest of times.
Regina leaves behind her three loving children; Ashley Clavette and fiance, Matthew, Lance Clavette and fiancee, Jessica of Berkshire County, MA and Taylor Paulson and husband, Kevin of Salt Lake County, UT. Two handsome grandsons; Hunter and Landon. Her devoted mother; Mary Savage. Her loving partner, Norberto Dominquez. Five caring siblings; Joseph LaDouceur, Jr., Gordon LaDouceur, Alan LaDouceur, Christina Middlebrook and Danny Ladouceur. Regina was predeceased by her loving father, George Savage and her brother, Douglas LaDouceur as well as her biological father, Joseph LaDouceur, Sr.
Funeral Notice: Services for Regina M. Clavette will take place Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church officiating. Calling Hours will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at the funeral home from 9:00 A.M. to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are to be made out to Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 14, 2019