Regina Marie Zurrin, Garden Valley, ID. 63 years old. March, 10th 1956 - Nov. 7th, 2019.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved Regina "Regi" Marie Zurrin. She was taken into the arms of angels at the age of 63 on November 7th, 2019 after struggling with an unknown lung disease that could not be cured. Regi was born and raised in Pittsfield, MA but made her home in Garden Valley, ID.
Regi was preceded in death by her father William "Bill" Zurrin, her mother Rosemarie "Bunny" Zurrin, and her brother William Zurrin, all of Pittsfield, MA. Regi leaves behind many loved ones: her children; Harold "Hal" Ross III, Jason (Nancy) Ross, and Tracy (Kevin) Bromley. Her brothers; Bryan (Jean) Zurrin and Kevin (Jennifer) Zurrin. Her sisters; Melisa "Missy" (Ben) Russell and Ginnie (Keith) Blackner. Her grandchildren; Patrick, Kaitlyn, David, Daniel, Matthew, Sarah Bromley and Codey Ross and many other wonderful family and friends.
Regi was very proud to have served in the US Army for five years from Sept. 1979 - Dec. 1984. Throughout her time in the army, Regi was an electronics technician, data processing clerk, learning program designer for data processing, assistant platoon sergeant and squad leader. After the army, Regi's love of people led her to work in the community's many local restaurants where she was able to meet and help others. She welcomed everyone she met with a huge smile and kind words. It was later in life when Regi decided to return to school and continue her education. In April of 2014, Regi graduated cum laude with her Bachelors of Science in Medical Administration.
Then in May of 2018, Regi graduated cum laude with her Masters in Business Administration with a focus on Medical Management. Regi was the first member of her family to earn a master's degree.
Regi had a passion for life that drove her to work hard to achieve her goals. When life threw her curve balls, Regi marched on, overcame the difficulties and grew stronger in the process. Her love of life showed in everything she did. Regi enjoyed hiking the great outdoors, driving the backroads, crafting with her loved ones, painting Christmas ornaments with her nieces and nephews, and just generally spending time with her family.
Services will be held at the LDS Church (935 HWY 17, Garden Valley, ID) on December 4th at 5:30 pm. Please dress casual, Regi wanted us to celebrate her life with a party - not a funeral. Please bring a salad, dessert or other side dishes to share if you are able to.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019