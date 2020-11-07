Reginald C. Kleiner, 93, passed away on October 30, 2020. He was born in Adams, MA on April 1, 1927, a son of the late Emil and Sarah (Sprague) Kleiner.
He attended local schools and was a proud US Navy veteran of WWII. He left the Navy as a Motor Machinist's Mate Second Class, having spent most of his time aboard the USS Lumen. He retired as a mechanic from Flynn Volkswagen and had worked for many years for General Electric Plastics Division.
He is survived by two sons, five daughters, and his sister Lily, and was predeceased by his other siblings. He leaves many grand and great-grandchildren.
