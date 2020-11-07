1/1
Reginald C. Kleiner
1927 - 2020
Reginald C. Kleiner, 93, passed away on October 30, 2020. He was born in Adams, MA on April 1, 1927, a son of the late Emil and Sarah (Sprague) Kleiner.

He attended local schools and was a proud US Navy veteran of WWII. He left the Navy as a Motor Machinist's Mate Second Class, having spent most of his time aboard the USS Lumen. He retired as a mechanic from Flynn Volkswagen and had worked for many years for General Electric Plastics Division.

He is survived by two sons, five daughters, and his sister Lily, and was predeceased by his other siblings. He leaves many grand and great-grandchildren.

New England Funeral & Cremation Center, 25 Mill Street, Springfield, MA has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
