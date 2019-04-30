|
|
Rena Laura Murphy Driscoll, 89, of North Andover, MA passed away on April 26, 2019, surrounded by family and her loving husband of 68 years. Rena was born July 3, 1929 in Adams, MA the daughter of Thomas Mitchell Murphy and Laura Racicot Murphy. She was educated in Adams schools and was a 1951 graduate of The University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
It was during her freshman year there that she met the love of her life, Francis Gerald Driscoll. Upon graduating they were married on August 11,1951 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Adams, MA.
The couple settled in the Berkshires and spent most of their life there in Dalton. In addition to her husband, she leaves four of her five daughters, Ann Driscoll of Haverhill, MA, Laura Driscoll of Washington, CT, Theresa (Christopher) Miller of Santa Fe, NM, Kathleen (Paul) Wood of Wheat Ridge, CO, and her son in law James Dunn of Charleston, SC. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanne Driscoll Dunn. She leaves behind her beloved sister, Ann Banville of Sagamore Beach, MA. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was a lovely woman who was devoted to her husband and family above all else and she greatly enriched the lives of everyone she touched. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salvation Army of Berkshire County, 298 West Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 or Smile Train in Rena's name. To leave an online condolence please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 30, 2019