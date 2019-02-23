|
FLORIDA - Dr. Renee Fuller passed away at her home in Florida on January 2, 2019 at the age of 89. Dr. Fuller was born on April 14, 1929 in Mannheim, Germany and came to the United States with her parents in 1938. Dr. Fuller was an American psychologist, author and educational publisher. Dr. Fuller held a Master of Arts degree from Columbia University and a Doctorate of Philosophy degree from New York University. In addition, Dr. Fuller was the recipient of the Distinguished Achievement award from Fairleigh-Dickinson University in New Jersey. Dr. Fuller started her career as a research scientist before being named Chief of Psychological Services at the Rosewood Hospital Center in Maryland. Dr. Fuller is best known, however, for developing the "ball-stick-bird" reading method and for authoring several books which employ the method to foster reading for those with dyslexia and other learning disabilities. In 1975, she founded and began serving as president of Ball-Stick-Bird Publications, Inc. of Williamstown.
"If we insist on looking at the rainbow of intelligence
through a single filter,
many minds will erroneously seem devoid of light."
From an article by Dr. Fuller titled "Beyond IQ" published in the Transforming Education issue of In Context magazine, Winter 1988 Dr. Fuller was predeceased by her husband, George Ripley Fuller, 2nd and her parents,
Eric Woldemar Stoetzner and Fridel Gronau (Henning) Stoetzner.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Dr. Renee Fuller will be at a later date.
