Rex W. Roberts of Great Barrington, MA, age 81, passed away November 30th 2019 peacefully at home. Loving husband of Ada (Teal) and devoted father of James of Corinth, TX, Walter of Sterling, VA, Susanne of Housatonic, MA and Douglas of Housatonic, MA. Family was his priority. Rex leaves a large extended family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to The Northshoremen Chorus, c/o Irwin Cohen, Treasurer, 42 Weatherly Dr, Salem, MA 01970. To view full obituary, please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 7, 2019
