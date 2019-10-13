|
Richard Anthony Cormier, 71, of 389 Benton Hill Road, Becket, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his home. He was born in Pittsfield on May 31, 1948, the son of the late Ernest J. and Evelyn B. Rheaume Cormier, he was educated in Pittsfield schools.
A truck driver by trade, Mr. Cormier had been employed by ABF and for Roadway Trucking. He retired in 2006 after working 35 years trucking. For a total of 58 years working since he started working at 13 years old when his father died.
He enjoyed hosting picnics at his home. He also enjoyed animals and gardening.
Mr. Cormier is survived by his daughter: Michelle L. (and husband Ronnie) Lucaroni of Dalton; two sons: Randy A. Cormier (and partner Heidi White) of Adams and Gerry E. (and wife Stacey) Cormier of Becket; five grandchildren: Ryan, Heather, Tyler, Tristan and Seoul one great-grandson: Logan; his former wife: Cheryl L. Cormier of Pittsfield; four brothers: David Cormier of Washington, MA, Larry Cormier of Hinsdale, Phillip Cormier of Pittsfield, and Thomas Cormier of Adams; and a sister: Sheila Darling of Punta Gorda, Fla.
He was pre-deceased by a brother Daniel Cormier, and a sister Linda Gomes.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Richard Anthony Cormier will be held TUESDAY, October 15, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 East Main Street, DALTON. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 PM with Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor of St. Agnes Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019