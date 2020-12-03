Richard ("Dick") A. Flintoft, 80, passed away the morning of Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home in Southfield, MA with his family by his side.
Richard was born September 15, 1940 in White Plains, NY. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross (class of 62'). He served in Vietnam as a Lieutenant in the US Navy. During his service he flew as a Naval Aviator with 157 carrier landings. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal Bronze Star and the Vietnam Air Gallantry Medal. After coming home, he received his M.B.A. from Columbia University and went on to become a vice president of asset management at JP Morgan. After retiring from JP Morgan, he was President of Lynn Chase Designs and served on its Board of Directors from 1998 to 2008.
He is preceded in death by his mother Edith M. (O'Shaughnessy), his father Gerald, and his brother Gerald. He was followed in death by his sister Mary Clare Collings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Lynn, his sons Grant (Jennie) and Peter (Yuylia), his daughter Chloe (Andrew) and his grandchildren Olivia and Sean.
A private Mass will be held on Sat. Dec. 5th. at 1:00p.m. To view the Mass go to https://proclamo.org
Donations in memory of Richard may be made to the James A. Modolo VFW Post #8348 or the Lynn Chase Wildlife Foundation through Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com