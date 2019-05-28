Home

Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
HANCOCK, MA - Richard A. Morin, 76, died peacefully, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.

Born in Pittsfield, MA on March 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Gerald A. and Alice Burt Morin. He was raised in Lee, MA and was a 1961 graduate of Lee High School. He served in the US Navy from 1961-1965. He resided in Lee for many years before moving to Hancock.

He was employed by the Clark Aiken Paper Company in Lee for several years. He then was employed by the Beloit Corporation in Dalton, MA as the machine shop supervisor for over 25 years before retiring.

He was a volunteer fireman for the Hancock, MA Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He served on the Conservation Commission and the Cemetery Commission in Hancock, MA. He was a Free Mason since 1981 of the Evening Star Lodge of Lee, MA.

He enjoyed kayaking with his sons, spending time with his grandchildren, vacations in Maine, farming, hunting and was an avid reader.

He is the beloved husband of 50 years of Nancy Fishe Morin whom he married in 1969; devoted father of Todd R. (Laura) Morin of South Newfane, VT, Melissa (Jesse) Crane of Stephentown, NY, Peter (Rachaele) Morin of Hancock, MA and Jan (Eric) Lillie of Hancock, MA; proud grandfather of Alexander and Grant Morin, Chelsea and Noah Crane, Brittany, Nicholas and Grace Lillie, Claire and Ruby Morin; brother of Edythe Corsino of Plainville, CT, Thomas Morin of Abilene, TX and Guy Morin of Lee, MA. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and his daughter- in-law Melissa Morin.

He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Sophia Josephine Lillie; his brother, Jack Morin and his sister, Dene Morin of San Diego, CA who died just 8 days prior to Richard.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, June 2 at 2 pm at Bloom Meadows, 2422 Hancock Road, Hancock, MA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hancock, MA Volunteer Fire Department, 3276 Hancock Road, Hancock, MA 01237.

Arrangements are by the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home in Stephentown. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 28, 2019
