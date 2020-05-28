Richard (Dick) A. Perrone passed away peacefully in the hospital, after an extended illness, on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Pittsfield, MA to the late Joseph and Virginia Pia Perrone. Upon graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1956, Dick joined the Army Reserves. After being honorably discharged, he worked as an Industrial Buyer for GE Defense Systems until his retirement in 1988.



Dick was a long term member of the Berkshire Hills County Club where he won numerous golfing awards, including club championships and the Allied County Championship. He was dedicated to perfecting his game where he maintained a handicap of 2. His love for the game prompted him to build and live in a house across the street from the golf course so that he could be as close to the "Tee Off" as possible. Dick also enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren the game of golf and took great pride in their numerous achievements.



In addition to golfing, Dick was athletic for most of his life. He was an expert alpine skier and a member of the National Ski Patrol and Brodie Mountain Ski Patrol for over 20 years. He was active in martial arts (karate), bike riding, walking, and was even roller blading well into his 60's. Dick was a very intelligent man and an avid reader who enjoyed discussing politics, science, history, sports, and world news. In his later years, he enjoyed taking walks in the neighborhood and frequenting local restaurants with family and friends. Dick was a kindhearted man, well known for his compassion and good nature. He was not one to waste words on unnecessary topics nor anything that involved gossip or criticism, as he always had something nice to say about others. His charismatic personality and utmost sincerity made him a great pleasure to be around.



Dick leaves behind his companion of 26 years, Carolyn J. Swegel, with whom he resided. He also leaves his brother, Dennis J. Perrone of Venice, Florida, daughter Kimberly Perrone Visconti (Rob) of North Reading, MA, and their 4 children (Ryan, Devin, Kyle, Emily), his granddaughter, Ashley Perrone of Oregon and her son, Scott Zuroms. Additionally, he leaves behind Nicole Swegel (Jeff Brown) with whom he also resided, and Kirsten Stasiewski (Kevin) and their children/grandson (Kelsey, Kayley, Kevin, Kyle, and Brody) of Pittsfield, MA. Lastly, Dick leaves behind his cat, Lucy who still stands in his bedroom door looking for him to be home. Dick was predeceased by his son Scott Perrone in 1998.



Dick was a long time attendee of both St. Agnes in Dalton and St. Charles in Pittsfield. There will be a private memorial service for Dick at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made directly to The Berkshire Humane Society, Pittsfield, MA.



