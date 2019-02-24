|
|
Richard White, 66 of Stockbridge, MA passed away on Thursday. Richard was struggling with several health issues and died at home peacefully from heart failure.
Richard was born in Cooperstown, NY, the son of Richard A. White and Barbara Hall. He graduated from Cooperstown Central School. He attended Menlo College in CA and studied at many other colleges well into his adult life. He was in the military service in the Air Force within the states in the early 70s.
During Rich's high school days some of the highlights were being a star half back on one of the most storied football teams in the school's history in 1970, and being an all state wrestler. As a running back in football he was known for cutting back against the grain, being very difficult to bring down, and second effort. These traits followed through into his adult life where Rich was not prone to going with the flow and was a wild spirit. He also bravely battled health challenges for many years that would have brought a less strong individual down long before.
Rich enjoyed physical work in his early adult life in NY state, Vermont, Alaska, and other places and was respected (and occasionally feared) for his strength. In his middle decades he enjoyed life in the Berkshires while doing some volunteer work at many places such as the Berkshire Theater Group. Later in life Rich's passion was as an investor, and he researched and followed his latest stock pick with unrivaled enthusiasm and focus.
Richard called Stockbridge and the Berkshires his home for more than 35 years and expressed recently as his body was struggling, how grateful he was for his time here in this beautiful place and for all the friends here that he loved. Cooperstown was also always a home in his heart, as it is for all that grew up in that special town. He loved his family, extended family, and his dear friends in his hometown deeply. Though coming from a "rough and tumble" youth all the comments coming in from his Berkshire friends speak of his gentle, kind soul and his generous and non-judgmental nature. He will be missed in both places and others.
He was predeceased by his father Richard A. White, and mother Barbara Hall. He is survived by his brother David White, his sister Ellen Weir, brother-in-law Michael Weir, and nephew Eli Weir.
There will also be a memorial gathering and celebration of Richard's life at the Risingdale Cafe in Housatonic on Sunday, March 10th from 12 noon until 3pm. There will be a memorial gathering and celebration of life in Cooperstown in the spring to be announced later.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019