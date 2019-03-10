Home

Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Richard B. Cohen Obituary
Mr. Richard B. Cohen, age 74, of 275 Eleanor Rd. Pittsfield, died Tuesday morning, March 5th at the Berkshire Medical Center. He was born in Worcester on July 24, 1944, the son of the late Emmanuel and Sarah Hurley Cohen. Educated in the local schools, Richard attended the former Lenox School for Boys. Continuing his education, he was a proud graduate of UMass Amherst where he received his Baccalaureate Degree in Business Management.

Returning to Pittsfield, he joined his late father in the operation of the former Michael's Shoes which was located on the Pittsfield Lenox Rd. Mr. Cohen retired and closed the store in 2001.

A student of local, national and global politics, he prided himself in being always well informed. Mr. Cohen enjoyed reading and studying about history and world events. Proud to be a father and grandfather, he instilled in his three daughters and his grandchildren the same desire to become well informed, pragmatic, accountable and the need to be solid citizens. A proud alumnus of UMass, he followed all of the sporting teams, including the football team. Richard enjoyed good films with intriguing story lines. He also loved tending to his garden, especially his delicious tomatoes.

He and his wife of nearly 50 years, the former Roberta A. Brown, would have celebrated their anniversary this coming Sept. 13th.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Kimberly A. Wells, and her husband Russell, of Clifton Park, NY, Tracy B. Galdamez and her husband Omar, of Agawam, MA, and Erin L. Cohen and her husband, Kevin Burgess, of Los Angeles, CA, his brother Marty Cohen of Castle Rock, Col. and his beloved grandchildren, Ariana, Natalie, Evin and Matthew. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Cohen, who died in 1988.

SERVICES: Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be TUESDAY, March 12th, from 11 AM-1 PM with funeral services immediately following at 1PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Berkshire County Historical Society in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019
