Richard Carlo Fresia, 83, of 394 Mohawk Trail, Drury, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mt. Greylock Extended Care.
Born in Pittsfield on August 14, 1935, the son of Emilio and Irene Pomerleau Fresia, he was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Mr. Fresia enlisted with the United States Army on July 26, 1955, and was honorably discharged on July 23, 1958 with the rank of Technical Sergeant.
Mr. Fresia was employed as a Security Guard for General Electric Company for many years until he retirement.
His wife, the former Claudine Vaughn Huddy, died June 2, 2009.
Mr. Fresia is survived by two daughters, Bobbi Kickery and husband Rick of Pittsfield, and Rae Ann Cairo and husband Brian of Cypress, TX; three sons, Ricardo C. Fresia and wife Melissa of Kingston, N.H., Mark A. Fresia and wife Diane and Dean J. Fresia and wife Tracy all of Pittsfield; as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was pre-deceased by a brother, James Fresia.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 27th at 1 P.M. at the home of his son Mark at 70 Harwich Street in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to HospiceCare in The Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 5, 2019