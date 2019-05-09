|
|
Dalton- On April 29, 2019, the legend that was Richard C. "Gracie" Grace, kickstarted his hog one last time to go off and meet his maker.
Gracie was born April 23, 1953 in Pittsfield, MA, the son of Clifford R. and Yvonne Young Grace; he was a 1971 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School.
He was employed at Crane & Company, as a machine mechanic in the Byron Weston Mill and later as an oil delivery driver at the former DJ Oil Express in Lenoxdale, MA.
Gracie enjoyed life and was known all across the land. He lived life his way and loved riding his Harley and enjoying time with friends.
He leaves his daughter Jennifer Harris of Alabama, son Travis Errichetto of Rochester, NY and caregiver and best friend Chris Cachat and his wife Cathy of Dalton. As well as countless close friends who looked upon him as part of their family.
FUNERAL NOTICE- A graveside service for Richard C. "Gracie" Grace will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10AM in Ashuelot Cemetery in Dalton, where he will be interred with his parents. There will be no calling hours. Donations in his memory may be made to the Crippled Old Biker Bastards Chapter of Berkshire County in care of the BARTLETT-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 9, 2019