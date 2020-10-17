Richard Charles "Dick" Weiskel, 69, of Hinsdale, MA, passed away October 12, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Lynn, MA on March 15, 1951 to Joseph and Lillith Warnock Weiskel. A 1968 graduate of Lynn English High School, he went on to join the US Navy from 1969 to 1973. He was on the USS Forrestal and was an Aviation Electronics Technician (radar) flying in an E-2B Hawkeye.
Dick worked in quality control for many years, having worked for General Electric, High Tech Mold and Tool, Hallowell EMC and Iron Man Machine as a machinist.
He was a member of AA and recently celebrated 21 years of sobriety. He also chaired many meetings and was a support for many in sobriety. He enjoyed reading and taking electronics apart without putting them back together.
Mr. Weiskel leaves two daughters, Kristin Parr (Steven) of Bremerton, WA, and Lynne Weiskel of Lee, MA; his brother, James Weiskel of Westfield, PA, and sister, Janice Weiskel of Nahant, MA. He has a granddaughter Hannah and four grandsons, Wyatt, Cole, Matthew and Hunter.
FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Lung Association
in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.