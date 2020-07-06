Richard Calvin "Richie" Larabee, 65 of Williamstown, MA died on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in North Adams, MA on January 19, 1954 a son of the late Samuel Franklin and Frances May (Pratt) Larabee. He attended schools in Williamstown. He was formerly employed at the Green Mountain Race Track in Pownal and then at the Strong- Hewitt Mill in Clarksburg. He was last employed for over 25 years by Hart's Trucking in Williamstown. He was an avid New York Yankee Fan.
Survivors include his brother, David Larabee and his wife Nikki of Williamstown and brother-in-law Paul Maynard of Williamstown. Richie also leaves nieces and nephews; Louise Kohler, Robert Maynard, Pamela Maynard, Frances Lesure, Melisa Larabee, Sandra Racine, David Larabee and several grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward Franklin "Junior" Larabee who died on May 3, 2009 and two sisters; Rose Maynard who died on February 20, 2012 and Mary Hardy who died on July 5, 2015.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Private Service for Richard C. Larabee will take place Tuesday at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Homes, West Chapels, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown. Public Calling hours will be held at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST Chapel, 521 West Main Street, North Adams, MA on Monday July 6, 2020 from 4-7p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Berkshires. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
