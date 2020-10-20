1/1
Richard "Yum Yum" Dietlin Jr.
1985 - 2020
Richard "Yum Yum" Dietlin, Jr., 34, of Cheshire, MA, passed away October 8, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center after a tragic motorcycle accident.

Born in Pittsfield on December 21, 1985, he was the son of Michelle E. Gazaw St. Marie and Richard E. Dietlin, Sr.

He attended Craneville and Nessacus schools in Dalton and was a 2005 graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School.

Rick worked as a laborer for seven years around Berkshire County for J.S. Rae Construction, which is based out of Shelburne Falls, MA.

He enjoyed motorcycling, playing horseshoes, fishing and hunting. A member of COBB of Western, MA, he enjoyed spending weekends with his family, children, brother and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Michelle E. St. Marie and step-father, John St. Marie of Pittsfield; his father, Richard E. Dietlin, Sr., and wife, Teresa of Edgewater, FL; his beloved fiancé, Nicole Pinna of Cheshire; two sons, A.J. Dietlin and Ricky Dietlin, III, both of Dalton; three daughters, Savonnah Dietlin of Dalton, Amelia Dietlin of Cheshire and Hannah Harmon of Maine; three brothers, his twin, Jeffery Dietlin and wife Laura of Pittsfield, Adam Sakowski and husband Jake of the state of Florida, and Brad Dietlin and wife Jennifer of Nebraska. Two step-brothers, James and Dylan and a step-sister, Leticia. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Eileen Halpin and husband David Halpin of South Carolina, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, William Gazaw, and his paternal grandparents, Caroline and Arthur Dietlin.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Richard "Yum Yum" Dietlin, Jr., will be held, Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield. At the request of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Nicole Pinna in care of the funeral home.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

