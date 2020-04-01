|
Richard E. Furlong, 77, of Becket, passed away on March 28, 2020. Born on September 19, 1942 in Northampton, MA, Richard was the eldest son of the late Joseph H. Furlong and Elizabeth Ellsworth Furlong.
He grew up in the town of Washington, MA, graduating from the former Dalton High School in 1960. Life then led him in many directions, first to a six-year stint in the Naval Reserves, then later to a twenty-five year career in nursing home administration. This was followed by his second career, as he spent his last fifteen years of employment as the town administrator for his beloved hometown of Becket.
Richard is survived by the love of his life, Rita Frisbie Furlong, whom he married in 1963, and their children: Kimberly (and Stephen) Fennell of Niantic, CT, Janine (and Matt) Cote of Dalton, MA, and Eric (and Michelle) Furlong, also of Dalton, MA. Richard is also survived by two of his siblings: his brother David Furlong Sr., of Dalton, MA and his youngest sister Elizabeth Stokes (and her partner Rick Byers) of Pittsfield, MA. Lastly, Richard was pre-deceased by his younger sister Charlotte Simmons.
Among his myriad community service endeavors, Richard was a member and trustee of the First Congregational Church of Becket, he served on the finance board for the town of Becket, and he was a member of the building committee for Nessacus Regional Middle School.
Collectively, we members of Richard's extended family will cherish our memories of him as a husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, lawnmower, woodworker, fisherman, role model, lumberjack, voracious reader, sudoku master, tractor driver, handy man, church supper dishwasher, and hero. We will always remember his wry smile, and the perpetual twinkle in his eye. The family takes comfort in knowing that Richard's virtuous qualities live on in his pride and joy - his nine loving grandchildren, who were all lucky enough to have known him well. His adoring grandchildren were treated to years of "Cousin's Clubhouse" at the family house in Becket, and they repaid the favor by working to take care of the property, a "chore" that Richard made more enjoyable than laborious. This extended relationship fostered in his grandchildren a deep-seated admiration for their grandfather.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private family burial will be held at a later date. There will be no funeral or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either the First Congregational Church of Becket, or to the Becket Ambulance Department, in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020