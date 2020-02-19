|
Richard Edward Gore, Sr., 86, of Lee, MA and Ocoee, FL died Sunday morning at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA.
Richard was born on March 24, 1933, in Bridgeport CT, the son of David and Nina Fish Gore. He moved to Pittsfield in 1947 and attended Pittsfield High School until he joined the Army Reserve in 1952. He served two years of active duty during the Korean War stationed at Fort Sheridan, IL. He also served at the Army Reserve in Pittsfield, MA from 1955 thru 1976 retiring with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4.
In the early 1950's he moved to Becket where he met the love of his life, Barbara Janet Davis. They were married on November 14, 1953, where she joined him in Chicago during his active duty. They returned to Becket in 1955 where Richard worked with Molleur Brothers in Pittsfield as a television technician. On May 1, 1970, he and Barbara started Lee Audio 'N Security, Inc. out of their home on David Avenue in Lee. In 1973, Barbara and Richard, along with Donald Thurston and A. Paul Willey, started Berkshire Communicators, Inc. in Pittsfield, MA. Although Richard and Barbara officially retired in 1996, he remained active in both businesses up to his death.
Richard was active in the Lee community helping to form the Lee Y.M.C.A. being its first President. He was a distinguished past President of the Lee Kiwanis Club and formed the Lee High Key Club being advisor for the club. He served on the Taconic High School Technical advisory committee for many years.
A member of St. George's Church in Lee, before its transition to Grace Church, Richard served as Senior and Junior Warden and served on its Vestry. Richard belonged to the Church of the Messiah in Winter Garden, FL serving on the Vestry and Finance Committee. Richard was an active volunteer at the Christian Center Food Pantry in Ocoee preparing meals for those in need.
As well as living in Lee he enjoyed over 40 years on Otis Reservoir and then more recently, enjoying winters in Ocoee, FL. He enjoyed golf, gardening, theatre, cruises but most of all spending time with his family.
Besides his wife, Barbara of 66 years, he is survived by his three children: Pamela Jean Gore, Richard Gore Jr. and his wife Susan and Julie Gore Mooney and her husband D. Jeffrey, all of Lee; five grandsons: Richard E. Gore III and his wife Kelly, Christopher Paul Gore and David Alton Gore of Lee, D. Justin Mooney of Pittsfield and Dillon Jeffrey Mooney of Lee; one granddaughter, Kristy Mooney Graves and her husband Jeremy of Rochester, NY; and four great-grandchildren: Braelyn, Amelia, Declan and Julius Gore.
In addition, he also leaves his brother-in-law, James Warrick of Bradenton, FL and a very dear friend, Joan Kearney of Pittsfield, who thought of him as "the brother she never had".
Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother John who died at the age of nine in 1942.
Services for Richard will be Saturday, February 22nd at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Stockbridge officiated by The Rev. Dr. Janet Whaley Zimmerman. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Lee.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , Grace Episcopal Church in Gt. Barrington MA, Church of the Messiah in Winter Garden, FL or the Christian Center Food Pantry in Ocoee, FL, in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020