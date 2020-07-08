1/
Richard F. Retzel
1937 - 2020
Richard Retzel, 83, died Monday morning at his home on East Center Street in Lee. He was born in Cheyenne, WY, the son of Frank and Georgia Runyon Retzel. He moved to Great Barrington in 1939 and lived on the G Bar S Ranch which is now Butternut Ski Area. He was educated in the Great Barrington Schools.

Throughout his life he raised and trained Thoroughbred Race Horses.

Mr. Retzel is survived by his wife, the former Mary Wellington, whom he married on June 6, 1959. He is also survived by one son: Kenneth Retzel and his wife Kate of Lee; two daughters: Lori Duffin and her husband Mark of Lenox, MA and Dawn Murry and her husband David of Spring Hill, TN; one brother: Kenneth M. Retzel and his wife Sandra of Otis, MA and FL; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a son Richard W. Retzel.

A graveside service for Richard Retzel will be held on Friday, July 10th, at 10 AM, at St Mary's Cemetery in Lee. Friends wishing, may make donations in his memory to the Lee Middle and High School Basketball Programs in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
