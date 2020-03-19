|
|
Richard Francis Brassard, 76, of Palmetto, FL rode his new Harley through the pearly gates on March 13, 2020. He was born on 11/10/43 to Arthur and Rita Brassard and is survived by his wife Kathleen, sister Anne Feeley, and his brother, Robert Brassard. He is also survived by four daughters; Brenda Hinterscher, Chris Ann Patton, Lorrie Brassard and Amanda Bourassa as well as five grandsons, four granddaughters and 3 great-granddaughters. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, March 21st at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Ave East, Ellenton, FL.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020