Richard Francis Dubie Jr. 76, of Adams, MA. died Saturday May 25, 2019 at the North Adams Commons following a brief illness. He was born in North Adams on August 16, 1942 a son of the late Richard Francis Dubie Sr. and Gladys (Davis) Dubie and graduated from the former St. Joseph High School with the class of 1960. Richard was employed as an insurance agent with Met Life for several years. He was last employed as the director of fuel assistance at Berkshire Community Action. He was a loyal and longtime member of the North Adams Eagles and Adams Mountain Club. Dick played guitar and sang in bands for many years. He enjoyed hosting karaoke nights often starting off the singing himself. Dick enjoyed listening to the music of Elvis, trivia and doing crossword puzzles in ink. Survivors include his three children Dickilyn MacKinnon of Pittsfield, Richard F. Dubie III of Plainville, CT. and Chad Dubie of North Adams, Granddaughter Alanna Dubie and his niece Kim Lafontaine, and several cousins. He was predeceased by a sister Sandra Lafontaine and a niece Lisa Thibert.
Funeral Services for Richard Francis Dubie Jr. will take place on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11 AM at the Flynn & Dagnoli- Montagna Home for funerals, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams. Calling hours are Thursday May 30, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested for Elder Services through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 29, 2019