Lenox -
Richard G. Prout, 92, died Sunday, May 5th at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, FL., after a brief illness.
Born in Pittsfield, MA., on April 19, 1927 to the late Richard and Mina Heath Prout, he attended local schools, graduating in 1944 from Pittsfield High School.
After high school, Richard enlisted in the United States Navy serving during WWII. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
A Licensed Funeral Director, he owned and operated Douglass Funeral Service in Amherst, MA. for many years until his retirement in 1995.
Mr. Prout married Joyce Levis on December 12, 1955 in Hazardville, CT.
Besides his wife, Richard is survived by his children; Richard G. Prout III (Joanne) of Agawam, MA., Michael D. Prout of Ludlow, Sherrill Montessi of Agawam, Candace Testaverde (Larry) of Daytona Beach, FL., and Dawn Prout of Daytona Beach, FL., 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral for Mr. Richard G. Prout will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:30am from the Roche Funeral Home, followed by A Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Ann's Church with Monsignor John Bonzagni, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 9:00am-10:30am at. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to a in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 8, 2019