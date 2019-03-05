|
|
Windham, Maine - Richard Anthony Gull, 74, passed away in Falmouth Maine on February 28, 2019. The son of Anthony and Antoinette (Finelli) Gull, he was born in Pittsfield Massachusetts on June 9, 1944. He played basketball while in high school and was on a championship team that had the privilege of playing at the Boston Garden. While at Bryant College he also played basketball, and was known to shoot hoop throughout his entire life. The highlight of Richard's year was watching the "March Madness" college basketball teams. Richard worked most of his career in the trucking industry. He enjoyed traveling for his work visiting his clients and talking to them about sports, and every other thing, even sometimes about trucks. His likable personality made him a successful salesman, building relationships and loyalty with his customers. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, gardening and landscaping, and working with his hands. He loved animals and had a special place in his heart for dogs, especially Bichons. From childhood he was known to care for injured animals. He loved horses and horse races. He enjoyed Cape Cod and lived there for many years. He was also very fond of Florida and was able to enjoy a condo there with his wife Lynn in their retirement. He served his country in the Army Reserves. He delighted in spending time with his family, and was a loving caring uncle to his sister's four children, three of which are triplets. After they were born he often traveled to Connecticut to help take care of the three newborns.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lynn (Guinon) Gull, his sister Patricia Callahan and her husband David of Connecticut, and his nieces and nephews Michael, Mark, Laurie, and Cheryl.
Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM. Interment will take place in Windham in the spring.
In Lieu of flowers Richard's family asks anyone wishing to make a contribution in his name to do so for Alzheimer's Research to the Jackson Laboratory, ATTN: Penny Fox, PO Box 254, Bar Harbor ME 04609 or online at https://www.jax.org/give.
Please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com to view Richard's tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019