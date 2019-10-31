Home

FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Methodist Church
Ashley Falls, MA
Burial
Following Services
Sheffield Center Cemetery
Richard Huggins LeGeyt Obituary
SHEFFIELD, MA. - Richard Huggins LeGeyt, 83, passed away on October 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home.

SERVICE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:30 at the Trinity Methodist Church in Ashley Falls, with burial immediately following at the Sheffield Center Cemetery, Pastor Ken Phesay will be officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, American Diabetes Foundation or Sheffield Fire Department in care of the FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Gt. Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019
