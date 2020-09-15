1/
Richard J. Brites
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Brites, 64, of 23 New Hampshire Avenue, Pittsfield, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield, MA the eldest son of son of Mary T. Geerholt Brites and the late William L. Brites, Ricky was a 1976 graduate of St. Joseph Central High School. In 1980, he earned a bachelor's degree from North Adams State College.

Mr. Brites was owner-operator of Brites Remodeling, a contractor specializing in restorations and readying houses for immediate showing. From 1980 to 2000, he was proprietor of Dalton Sports Center. Mr. Brites retired two years ago due to ill health. Throughout his careers, he could always be found giving of his time, talent, and resources to his community or just about anyone in need. He was an avid archer.

Mr. Brites leaves his wife, the former Eleanor LaDouceur, as well as his mother, Mary T. Brites of Lenox; two brothers, David (wife Melissa) Brites of Pittsfield and James (wife Laurie) Brites of Lynn Haven, Fla; his daughter, Katherine (husband Jake) Hemler, of Orlando, Fla., three step-sons, Scott Ferrin of Whitehaven, PA, Dean Ferrin of Oklahoma, and William Kingston of Pittsfield; and 1 granddaughter and 1 great-granddaughter; his godparents, Valentino and Elaine Brites Pascetta; his former wife, Suzanne Tourigny of Cheshire, MA; and several nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital in care of the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved