Richard J. Brites, 64, of 23 New Hampshire Avenue, Pittsfield, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield, MA the eldest son of son of Mary T. Geerholt Brites and the late William L. Brites, Ricky was a 1976 graduate of St. Joseph Central High School. In 1980, he earned a bachelor's degree from North Adams State College.
Mr. Brites was owner-operator of Brites Remodeling, a contractor specializing in restorations and readying houses for immediate showing. From 1980 to 2000, he was proprietor of Dalton Sports Center. Mr. Brites retired two years ago due to ill health. Throughout his careers, he could always be found giving of his time, talent, and resources to his community or just about anyone in need. He was an avid archer.
Mr. Brites leaves his wife, the former Eleanor LaDouceur, as well as his mother, Mary T. Brites of Lenox; two brothers, David (wife Melissa) Brites of Pittsfield and James (wife Laurie) Brites of Lynn Haven, Fla; his daughter, Katherine (husband Jake) Hemler, of Orlando, Fla., three step-sons, Scott Ferrin of Whitehaven, PA, Dean Ferrin of Oklahoma, and William Kingston of Pittsfield; and 1 granddaughter and 1 great-granddaughter; his godparents, Valentino and Elaine Brites Pascetta; his former wife, Suzanne Tourigny of Cheshire, MA; and several nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital
in care of the funeral home.