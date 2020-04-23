Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Richard J. Drobiak


1939 - 2020
Richard J. Drobiak Obituary
Richard J. Drobiak, 81, of Brockton, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara J. (St. Germain) Drobiak.

Born on January 27, 1939 in Adams, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Helen (Dobrowolski) Drobiak. He was educated in Adams at the Polish Elementary School and graduated from Adams High School in 1956.

Richard attended Bryant University, graduating in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in business. His first employment was at Sprague Electric as a computer operator followed by employment for a number of years with Zayre Corp. He then went on to work for an oil company in New Orleans as a computer manager for two years, then moving to Pittsburg, PA for three years before moving to Brockton where Richard was a computer manager for Hit or Miss and retired 14 years later with TJX.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, Richard is survived by his children, Christine Ukleja, Susan Drobiak, Deborah Bressette, Kimberly McGrath and Richard J. Drobiak, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; his brother Frederick Drobiak; and several nieces and nephews. Richard was also the father of the late Jacqueline Travers.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for the immediate family. For guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020
