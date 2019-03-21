|
CHESHIRE - Richard J. Willbrant, 90, of Cheshire and Boynton Beach, Florida passed away March 11, 2019 at Exeter Center in Exeter, NH.
Dick was born on February 7, 1929 in Pittsfield, MA, the son of Walter M. and Eva C. (Tooley) Willbrant; and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1947.
He had a long career in the grocery business, including work at Kelsey's in Pittsfield, Willbrant's Market in Dalton, as well as positions at Grand Union, Adams and Big Y Supermarkets, from which he retired in 1994.
Dick served for more than a decade in the US Naval Reserves and the US Coast Guard Reserves. In addition, he served nine years on the Adams - Cheshire Regional School Board, including service as its chairman. He also served a three year term on the Cheshire Board of Selectmen and a term on the Town Finance Committee.
Dick married the former Marion A. Farrell on July 2, 1953, she predeceased him on July 16, 1993. His long term companion, Verlie (Kelly) Mirke also predeceased him in 2016.
He is survived by his children Kimberly A. (Tom) Cummings of Salem, NH, Richard J. (Karen) Willbrant of Ocala, FL, three grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
FUNERAL NOTICE- A Memorial Service for Mr. Richard J. Willbarnt will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12 PM at WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. William Furey, officiating. Burial will be in the spring in the Cheshire Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Donations in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Cheshire Fire Department, P.O. Box 598, Cheshire, MA 01225. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave remembrances and condolences to his family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019