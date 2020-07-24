Richard James 'Jim' Bridges, 79, died peacefully July 20, 2020 in Naples, FL.



He was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 22, 1941. Jim had a 40 year banking career with City Savings Bank where he retired as Vice President in 2002.



He was an active member in the local community, serving on numerous boards and a lifelong fan of New England sports. He founded and operated the Berkshire County Softball Complex for over 30 years. Jim retired to Florida where he enjoyed being close to his daughter and grandchildren, and attending the Red Sox spring training camp.



Jim is predeceased by his loving wife, Dana Clarke Bridges. He leaves his only child, Laurie B. Nichols, his three grandchildren, Elaina, Chad, and Kyle Nichols, two brothers Robert and John Bridges and his beloved fiance Rose Carlson.



In accordance with his wishes, a private family memorial will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Autism Research Institute, VITAS Hospice Community Connection of Collier County or the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires in support of youth sports.



