Richard James (Jim) Bridges
1941 - 2020
Richard James 'Jim' Bridges, 79, died peacefully July 20, 2020 in Naples, FL.

He was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 22, 1941. Jim had a 40 year banking career with City Savings Bank where he retired as Vice President in 2002.

He was an active member in the local community, serving on numerous boards and a lifelong fan of New England sports. He founded and operated the Berkshire County Softball Complex for over 30 years. Jim retired to Florida where he enjoyed being close to his daughter and grandchildren, and attending the Red Sox spring training camp.

Jim is predeceased by his loving wife, Dana Clarke Bridges. He leaves his only child, Laurie B. Nichols, his three grandchildren, Elaina, Chad, and Kyle Nichols, two brothers Robert and John Bridges and his beloved fiance Rose Carlson.

In accordance with his wishes, a private family memorial will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Autism Research Institute, VITAS Hospice Community Connection of Collier County or the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires in support of youth sports.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
To Jim’s Family, such an awesome wonderful man. I worked with Jim at City Savings Bank and at the complex. He was so outgoing and made a huge impact on all who knew him. He will be missed. RIP
Cathy Marquis
Friend
July 24, 2020
Jim was my little league coach and I played many years at his softball complex he was a good friend I am going to miss him he was a class act RIP Jim
Bill & Debbie Tobin
Friend
July 24, 2020
I am truly sorry to hear of Jim's passing. My condolences to his family. I played Softball for about 25 years at the Berkshire County Softball complex. For a generation of us, Jim was everything!!! He had a great smile and laugh. He loved the game as much as we did!! That is saying something!! I hope he is watching a game or two up in Heaven. Or he is probably fixing the lights on Field 2 !!!! We have truly lost a good one. Rest easy Jim. You will always be remembered and missed.
Jim Ellsworth
Friend
July 24, 2020
Jim and I worked together in the 70’s at CSB and quickly became good friends. Decent and caring man who was always talking about Laurie! Will be missed by many. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest In Peace my friend.

Dan and Pat Trombley
Friend
July 24, 2020
I met Jim when I started my banking career at CSB. Jim had the ability to make me feel comfortable starting my life long career. He was funny, interesting and cool under pressure. I admired the time and effort he put into the softball complex. Jim is one of the last of the old time bankers. I will miss him and his many stories. condolences to his family

Wayne Lemanski





Wayne W.lemsndki
Friend
July 24, 2020
I’m so sorry to read that Jim died. As a Realtor I interacted with Jim for decades. His exuberant personality was infectious and his positive attitude was comforting. He always did everything he could for my clients to get them into there new homes. He was my mortgage lender when I bought my home in 1999. I remember feeling that he had it all under control and I didn’t need to worry about anything. I’m sorry for the family. I loved his smile and his laugh! It’s always too early to loose those we love.
Lynn Arseneau
Friend
July 24, 2020
We were in business together for many years......he was my best friend......we started with M-A-C Finance in Pittsfield and ended up in different banks.......thank heaven for memories.....my deepest sympathy to Bobby, Laurie and Rose and the grandchildren.......I'll always think of you...............Gene Head
gene head
Friend
July 24, 2020
My Sympathy to Jim's family. He was missed when he left the Banking Community and I'm certain will be missed by you. Jim touched many lives in Pittsfield, I was but one. I suspect it's off to another Ball Game with another business conversation for him; he's resting well and keeping score. He & You will be in my thoughts.
Greg Meunier
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
MY CONDOLENCES TO THE BRIDGE'S FAMILY,PLAYED A LOT OF SOFTBALL AT THE COMPLEX, HAD GOOD TIMES THERE ALSO. JIM WAS A GOOD MAN WITH A BIG HEART, AGAIN I'M SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS!!
Bill Delsoldato
Friend
July 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss Laurie. He will be missed.
John Strzepek
Neighbor
July 24, 2020
Sad to hear of Jim's passing. RIP my friend.
Timothy Vachula
Friend
July 24, 2020
Laurie and family, may the fond memories be a comfort and always be with you.
John Bernardo
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Jim’s family! Jim was a dear friend, co-worker and “boss”! I meet Jim when when I first started working at City Savings Bank (Legacy Banks) and worked for him at the Softball Complex! I also spent a few family vacations down in Fort Myers and Jim was so gracious to us.
Rest easy my dear friend
Angie Lyon
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry to learn of Jim's passing, had many good times with him at the complex after umpiring games. He was always willing to help. My sincere condolences to the family.
Bill Kellogg
