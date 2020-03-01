|
Correctional Officer Richard Jaquez, died Tuesday Feb. 25th. He was the father of Gage Ricardo Jaquez, Anya Villa Marie Jaquez and Aurora Jaquez. He is also survived by his father, Confessor Jaquez, and his siblings, Ana Maritza, Ines Villa, Wilson Jaquez and Henry Jaquez, all of Sleepy Hollow, NY, Trish Jaquez, the mother of Gage and Anya, as well as his life partner, Julianna Roy, the mother of Aurora and his step children, Cicily and Athena.
Calling hours will be THURSDAY, March 5th, from 4-7 PM at St. Agnes Church, 489 Main St. Dalton. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be Friday morning at 11 AM at St. Agnes Church with the Rev. Christopher Malatesta, pastor, assisted by the Deacon, the Rev. Mr. George Morrell. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery. For a complete obituary please visit: Devanny-Condron.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020