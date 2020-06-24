Richard Joseph "Gibby" Gibson 82 of North Adams, MA died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Williamstown Commons. He was born in Springfield, MA on October 1, 1937 a son of the late Harold and Elmira (St. Marteen) Gibson. He graduated Drury High School with the Class of 1955. He was a decorated veteran of the US Air Force. Mr. Gibson was employed many years at Arnold Print Works and then for City of North Adams in the cemetery department. He was last employed as a cook for the Four Acres Restaurant and the Williams Inn. Gibby enjoyed gardening, cooking and tag sales.
Survivors include his daughter, Audrey Kingston of Pownal as well as two brothers, Thomas and Gerald Gibson and nieces and nephews. He also leaves his special "family"; Marie, Barbara, and Nathan Hernandez, Marissa Morehouse and Karen Goodson. He was predeceased by his wife, the former Shirley Belle Dunsmore, who he married on October 1, 1964. She passed November 17, 1997. He was also predeceased by his sister, Marie Kirkpatrick.
Gibby's family would like to thank the angels at Williamstown Commons who gave special care and love during his time there.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service with military honors for Richard Gibson will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9a.m. in the Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Williamstown Commons Activities Fund through the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.