|
|
HINSDALE- Richard Kendall Quail, Sr., 80 of Maple Street passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2019 at his home.
He was born on August 4, 1938 in Pittsfield, MA the son of Thomas and Dorothea Cullett Quail, he was educated on Dalton Public Schools.
Richard worked at the former Kelly's Lumber and in the shipping room in the Byron Weston Mill for over 29 years until his retirement. He served as an officer of the Hinsdale Police Department for over 40 years and as the Hinsdale Tree Warden for 41 years.
Richard enjoyed many hobbies a few of which were weight lifting, he was a former Senior New England Weight Lifting Champion, as such he taught weight lifting at the Dalton Boys Club and the Hinsdale Youth Center. He was a Boy Scout leader in Hinsdale for many years. A member of the Globe Lodge of Masons. He was the Tag Sale King, he always loved the summers, since that meant that corn on the cob was in season, he enjoyed having corn on the cob almost every day. Richard's grandchildren and great grandchildren were the limelight of his life.
He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Hinsdale.
Richard leaves his wife Judith Quail of Hinsdale with whom he would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June, son Richard Quail Jr. and his wife Tina of Hinsdale, MA, daughter Robin Hathaway and her husband Mark Sr. of Dalton, granddaughter Christie Karch and her husband Christopher of Dalton, grandson Mark Hathaway Jr. of Dalton, grandson Brandin Quail and girlfriend Mary Hang of Pittsfield, grandson Cody Quail of Pittsfield, grandson Ryen Quail and girlfriend Emily Ancora of Hinsdale and two great grandchildren, Jovie Lee Karch and Kayden Kendall Quail. Also, two brothers Chuck Carver of Castleton, NY and David Quail and wife Shirley of Hinsdale, two sisters Barbara Godwin and her husband Dale of West Monroe, LA and Bonnie CaFarelli of Pittsfield and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son Todd Quail, brother Thomas Quail, Sister Rosemary Carver, sister Marcia Quail, mother Dorothea Wells and in-laws Vincent and Esther Fee.
FUNERAL NOTICE- Funeral services for Mr. Richard K. Quail will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11AM at the First Congregational Church of Hinsdale with Rev. Jennifer Kimball pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the spring in the Maple Street Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4-7 PM at the BARTLETT-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME in Dalton. Donations in lieu of flowers in his memory may be made to the First Congregational Church of Hinsdale in care of the funeral home 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances to his family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019