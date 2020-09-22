1/
Richard L. Herforth
1935 - 2020
Richard L. Herforth, 85, of 23 Summit Avenue, Pittsfield, passed away at his home on September 19, 2020.

Born in Pittsfield on February 17, 1935, he was a son of the late Louis W. and Edith Galimberti Herforth.

Richard was a 1953 graduate of Pittsfield High School. He went on to serve as a United States Navy Seabee for eight years.

He married the former Marie M. Moretti on April 14, 1955. She predeceased him on March 4, 2014.

Mr. Herforth worked for Tinkham Management for over 20 years as a building manager, retiring in January 2000. He also was a welder and plumber for his business, Triad Welding.

A communicant of St. Mark's Church, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and going to the casino with his wife. Richard was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Herforth is survived by his three sons, Frank Herforth and Holly Boulais of Pittsfield, Gary and Kathleen Herforth of Pittsfield, and David and Marcia Herforth of Peru, MA. Five grandchildren, Robert Herforth, Amanda Goodermote, Shaun Herforth, Brianna Herforth, and Jonathan Herforth. Four great-grandchildren, Robert, Hailey, Jaxson and Bella. He is also survived by his brother, Robert and Glenda Herforth of Peru, NY.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marie and their son, Dennis Herforth.

A special thank you to Dr. Ahmad and the staff at Berkshire Hematology and Oncology at the Hillcrest Campus.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
