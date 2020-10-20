Richard L. "Hutch" Hutchinson, 67, of Pittsfield, died Wednesday, Oct. 14th, at his home.
Born in Pittsfield July 19, 1953, the son of Lawrence R. and Edna Herrick Hutchinson, he grew up in Lenox where he attended local schools and was a 1971 graduate of Taconic High School.
Hutch was a Glazier and owned and operated The Glass Shop, Inc. on Wahconah Street in Pittsfield for over 40 years.
He enjoyed all things outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Lenox Sportsman Club and over the years he volunteered with the MassWildlife special deer hunt for paraplegic hunters in Berkshire County. Hutch is survived by his daughter Ricarda B. Forster and her husband William of East Granby, CT; his sister Arlene E. Marchand and her husband Edward of Lenox; niece and nephew Wendy Hathaway of Dalton and Michael E. Marchand of Lenox; and grandniece Whitney G. Hathaway of Pittsfield.
At his request funeral and burial services will be private and at the convenience of his family. Donations in Hutch's memory may be made to Wildlands Fund. In care of ROCHE FUNERAL HOME, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
