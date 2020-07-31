Retired Deputy Police Chief Richard L. "Dick" Jones passed away on July 26, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born on April 3, 1933, on the Brush Hill family farm in Sheffield, MA he was the son of Morrison and Clementine Veronesi Jones. He was educated at local schools and a graduate of the former Searles High School in Great Barrington. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Ticonderoga and in the Naval Reserves. He became a patrolman for the Great Barrington Police Department in 1959 and later attended Berkshire Community College to receive a degree in Law Enforcement. He was appointed Deputy Police Chief in 1973 and served 30 years on the force, a position he held with great pride.
Always eager to learn, he continued his education with a degree in computer programming and also became a home builder, toy maker, oil painter and a Civil War scholar.
Richard was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Great Barrington for over 50 years.
Richard married Elizabeth "Betty" Young Jones on May 3, 1958 and they enjoyed sixty-two years of marriage together.
He leaves his beloved wife Betty and his son Paul. He also leaves his cousin Robert Jones and cousins Robert Jr. and Thomas Jones & nieces Adeena & Holly.
He was predeceased by his son Richard Jr, his parents and his brother Morrison Jones Jr.
SERVICE - There will be an 11:00 a.m. graveside service on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery in Great Barrington. All are invited to attend and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Great Barrington Police Association or the Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad through the Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com