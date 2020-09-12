1/
Richard Milton Coty Jr.
1959 - 2020
Richard Milton Coty, Jr, 60 of Salisbury, NC died unexpectedly at home on August 27, 2020.

Richard was born on December 22, 1959 in Pittsfield, MA to Richard M. Coty, Sr. of Pittsfield, MA and Beatrice Sour of Salisbury, NC. He was educated in local schools graduating from Taconic High School.

Richard was both an auto body technician and mechanic by trade, practicing his craft up until the time of his death. He spent the majority of his professional career working for the former Reed Street Auto Body in Pittsfield, MA before relocating to Salisbury, NC many years ago.

Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman, especially enjoying fishing up until recently. Some of his fondest memories were of spending time hunting and fishing with his father in his younger years.

Richard is survived by his parents as well as his five children; Shaun Coty (Shenna), Adam Coty (Michelle), Torrie Coty all of Pittsfield, MA. Also, Jennifer Coty and Amber Wooten of CA. He also leaves behind many brothers and sisters; Marie Vallone of Lanesboro, MA; William Coty, Yvonne Hedrick and Tracy Conoly of NC; Michael Stevens of LA and Erin Morgan of WA. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Up until the time of his passing his children and grandchildren were the light of his life.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 12, 2020.
