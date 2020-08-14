1/
Richard N. Giroux
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Richard N. Giroux, 63, of Adams, died Tuesday afternoon, August 11, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. He was born in Adams on October 4, 1956, a son of Bernice (Wandrei) Giroux and the late Robert Giroux. He attended Adams schools, and graduated from C.H. McCann Technical High School in North Adams with the Class of 1974. Rick worked at Pfizer, Inc. and its successor, Specialty Minerals Corp. in Adams for 43 years, until retiring in 2017. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, the former Linda M. Daniels, whom he married on October 3, 1987; his mother, Bernice Giroux of Pittsfield; his son, Kyle Giroux of Adams; his daughter, Sara Nannan and her husband, Chris, of Arlington, MA; a brother, David Giroux and his wife, Tina, of Adams; a sister, Cindy Placido and her husband, Mark, of Pittsfield; two brothers-in-law, Michael Daniels and his wife, Peggy, and Steven Daniels and his wife, Diane; a sister in law, Susan McGrath and her husband, Tommy; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HIOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved