Mr. Richard N. Giroux, 63, of Adams, died Tuesday afternoon, August 11, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. He was born in Adams on October 4, 1956, a son of Bernice (Wandrei) Giroux and the late Robert Giroux. He attended Adams schools, and graduated from C.H. McCann Technical High School in North Adams with the Class of 1974. Rick worked at Pfizer, Inc. and its successor, Specialty Minerals Corp. in Adams for 43 years, until retiring in 2017. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, the former Linda M. Daniels, whom he married on October 3, 1987; his mother, Bernice Giroux of Pittsfield; his son, Kyle Giroux of Adams; his daughter, Sara Nannan and her husband, Chris, of Arlington, MA; a brother, David Giroux and his wife, Tina, of Adams; a sister, Cindy Placido and her husband, Mark, of Pittsfield; two brothers-in-law, Michael Daniels and his wife, Peggy, and Steven Daniels and his wife, Diane; a sister in law, Susan McGrath and her husband, Tommy; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HIOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com