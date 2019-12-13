|
|
Mr. Richard P. Chalupa, of North Dighton MA, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born in Norwood, PA, on December 27, 1937, the son of the late Joseph and Marion Cowell Chalupa, he graduated from Springfield High School. In 1959, he graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Richard went on to further his education and earned his master's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1964. He married his loving wife of almost 54 years, Sabine, nee Wendschuh, and settled in Pittsfield, MA. Dick and Sabine lived in Pittsfield until 2014 when they moved to North Dighton.
Richard worked in the defense systems branch of General Electric as the Training System's Program Manager for 32 dedicated years, until his retirement in 1991. He was the owner of Small World Travel in Lenox for ten years.
Dick was extremely active in the Pittsfield community. He was a member of the German American Club for 25 years, the GE Elfun Society, a lifelong member of the Berkshire County American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and a member of Zion's Lutheran Church. Richard enjoyed golfing, bowling, scuba diving, skiing, and football in his younger years. Later in life he and Sabine traveled to many places, visiting family and enjoying cruises throughout the Caribbean.
Besides his wife, Sabine, Richard is survived by his children, Nancy Muri, Klaus Chalupa, David Chalupa, Andreas Chalupa and their spouses; his 6 grandchildren, Richard and Jeffrey Muri, Olivia and William Chalupa, Sydney and Samantha Chalupa; and his many nieces and nephews in the United States and Germany. Richard was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph Chalupa, Jr., Janet Dodd and Lois Chalupa.
Funeral Notice:
A memorial service for Mr. Richard P. Chalupa will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. the Rehoboth Congregational Church, 139 Bay State Road Rehoboth, MA 02769. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerwellingtonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 13, 2019