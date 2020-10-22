Richard Peter Filiault, 82 of North Adams, MA died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Vermont Veteran's Home in Bennington, VT.
He was born in North Adams, MA on February 17, 1938 a son of William Joseph and Martha A. (Graves) Filiault. He attended local schools and graduated from St. Joseph's High School with the class of 1955. Later in life he received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of New Hampshire.
Richard was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving from 1955 to 1959.
Richard was last employed at Pete's Ford in Great Barrington, MA where he was their comptroller. Before that he worked as a comptroller at Sprague Electric at their plant in Barre, VT as well as ECH Will Manufacturing and Johnson Ford.
He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was the president of the St. Vincent de Paul Conference there. While living in Vermont, he was a member of the Rotary Club. Richard was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.
His wife, Dianne Louise (Tassone) Filiault died on August 24, 2010. They were married on July 13, 1996. Survivors include his daughter, Susan (Kirk Scamman) Fernholz of Stratham, NH and two sons, Scott E. (Carole) Filiault of Kittery, ME and Shaun M. (Aimee) Filiault of Edwards, CO. He also leaves four step-sons, Peter Robare; Joseph (Rebekah) Robare; Jamie (Missy) Robare and Colin (Melissa) Robare and seven grandchildren- Taylor, Sarah, Michael, Derek, Drew, Elizabeth and Sophie and seven step-grandchildren; Kelsey, Ellyn, Anora, Anthony, Liam, Lindsy, and Lylah; one step-great grandchild, Grant; one brother- William (Gwendolyn) Filiault of Mooresville, NC and a sister, Joan (Edward) Blair of Adams, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a step grandson, Bryce.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Richard Peter Filiault will be celebrated Friday October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will be at a later date in the Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521West Main St. North Adams, MA are Thursday from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Conference in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.