Richard Paul Carusotto
1975 - 2020
Richard "Ricky" Paul Carusotto died suddenly in Pittsfield, MA on June 20, 2020. Mr. Carusotto was born in Pittsfield, MA on February 13, 1975. He was a life long resident of Richmond and Pittsfield, MA. Mr. Carusotto worked in heating and cooling, landscaping, and construction. He was an avid New England Patriots fan.

Mr. Carusotto was predeceased by his father, Mr. Salvatore Carusotto and brother, Mr. Steven Carusotto.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Ms. Alexis Carusotto of Pittsfield, MA, mother, Mrs. Luculle Carusotto of Pittsfield, MA, and sisters, Ms. Debby "Cheffy" Carusotto of Pittsfield, MA and Ms. Jodie Carusotto of Pawtucket, RI.

Friends and family may call at the Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM on June 27. Interment will be private.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
