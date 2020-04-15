|
Richard Salvadore, 72, of 36 South Onota Street, Pittsfield, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home.
Born in Pittsfield on June 2, 1947, the son of Angelo D. and Katherine Ruscio Salvadore, he was educated in Pittsfield schools and was a 1965 graduate of Pittsfield High School. He served six years with the United States Army Reserves.
Mr. Salvadore was employed by the Pittsfield Public Schools as a school bus driver. Prior to that, he was a deliveryman and manager of the Dreikorn Bread Outlet in Pittsfield, and prior to that, had worked for General Electric Company.
He had been a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed biking and walking, cross country skiing, playing basketball with his friends, as well as landscaping and gardening. He was also a Patriots fan and enjoyed going to his sister, Barbara's house for Sunday dinners.
Mr. Salvadore is survived by three daughters, Michelle Salvadore of Pittsfield, Lisa (husband Joe) Trybus of Lanesborough, and Joanne (companion, Jim Knight) Salvadore of Pittsfield his siblings, Elizabeth Shogry of Pittsfield, Angelo J. Salvadore of Pittsfield, and Barbara A. (husband Louis) Coco of Richmond; three grandchildren, Bryanna, Samantha, and Johnny; his former wife, Rosanna Archey Salvadore of Pittsfield; and many nieces, nephews and great- nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Richard Salvadore will be held at a later date with burial to be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Stockbridge. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 15, 2020