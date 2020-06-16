Richard "Dick" Scarafoni, died peacefully at his home in Port St. Luicie, Florida on Monday, June 8, at 86. Dick was born on September 24, 1933 in Pittsfield, the son of Archer and Viola Scarafoni. He was raised on Dartmouth Street, and never forgot his humble beginnings. Dick attended Pittsfield High School where he met the love of his
life, Geraldine Giard. He graduated from UMass Amherst in 1954 with a degree in English, marrying Gerry just a few months later on August 21. After training in the ROTC in college and serving in the Air Force, Dick returned to Berkshire County to start his career. And what a career it was. From car dealerships to real estate development and management to contract manufacturing, Dick tried and succeeded at them all.
His first love was the car business which he learned from his father. Dick was involved with many dealerships, but his first and favorite was Dick Scarafoni Ford, a mainstay of North Adams for 30 years. Dick started Scarafoni Associates which has become one of the most successful real estate firms in Berkshire County. He co-founded Cord Master Engineering, which is still going strong after 35 years. And he continued to be involved in various other entrepreneurial endeavors throughout the years. In 1980 he won the prestigious Francis H. Hayden award in recognition of his outstanding civic and community leadership.
In retirement, he indulged his love of the finer things in life. Dick was a gourmet chef, an avid collector of fine art, an enthusiastic traveler, and, most importantly, a bibliophile. Over the course of his life he amassed a personal library of over 60,000 first editions, housed in a library which he designed himself. Nothing gave him more joy then being in his library, surrounded by his books.
There are too many stories to tell but suffice it say, Dick Scarafoni was one of a kind. Ask anyone who knew him their favorite Dick Scarafoni story and you'll get a wild tale. Dick was never quite the same after Gerry died - he missed her desperately every single day - so we are comforted to know they are together once again. Hopefully she has spent the last few years smoothing the way for him because heaven has never seen a spirit quite like his.
Survivors include his four children: Wende Carver and her husband David of Williamstown, Dean Scarafoni and his wife Pam of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Marc Scarafoni and his partner Polly Finn of Williamstown, and Marisa Daley and her husband Hugh from Williamstown; Eight grandchildren: Rachaele Morin (Peter), Rebecca Ticconi (Peter), Heather McWilliams (James), Daniel Scarafoni (Fan), Ben Scarafoni, Sam Daley, Connor Daley, and Matthew Daley; Nine great-grandchildren: Ruby and Claire Morin, Isabella, Mikayla, Julian, Sofia, and Luca Ticconi, and Carver and Walter McWilliams. Dick is also survived by his brother Gary and his wife Carol Scarafoni of Pittsfield and many nieces and nephews: Todd Scarafoni (Christine) of Sutton, Matt Scarafoni (Melissa) of Pittsfield, Tom Carr (Tara) of Hingham, Paul Carr (Sally) of Pittsfield, Jennifer Soldato (Dan) of Pittsfield, and Julia Dupont of Westport, CT. Dick was predeceased by his wife Geraldine, his sisters-in-law Ann Carr and Marylou Dupont, and his nephew Noel Dupont.
The family would like to thank Neida Rivera who has been an indispensable part of our family for a long time now. She brought joy to our father during his most difficult years and for that we cannot thank her enough. Her patience, sense of humor, and kind spirit meant the world to him.
A celebration of life will take place as soon as safely possible.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Friends of the Milne Public Library, 1095 Main Street, Williamstown, MA 01267, friends@MilneLibraryFriends.org or to the Friends of the North Adams Public Library, 74 Church Street, North Adams, MA 01247, naplibrary.com/friends-of-the-library.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.