Richard Snyder
1944 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Snyder, 75, of Green Bay, beloved husband of Shari Snyder, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Dick was born on September 14, 1944 in Thomasville, Georgia, son of Dorthy Snyder and the late Charles Snyder.

Dick is survived by his wife Shari, mother, Dorothy Snyder and brother, Thomas (Laura) Snyder. He is also survived by his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He is preceded in death by a brother, Gary Snyder.

A visitation celebrating Dick's life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay.

To share a memory of Dick with his family visit Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.
