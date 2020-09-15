Mr. Richard Wesley (Rit) Turner, 93, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away at John Knox Care Center in Pompano Beach, FL on Thursday September 10, 2020. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on October 29, 1926 and was the son of the late Frederick and Madolyne (Osborne) Turner.



Rit graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1943. He served in the United States Navy as Seaman First Class aboard the USS Amsterdam and the USS Flint in the Pacific during WWII from 1944 to 1946. In 1948 he married Regina Piskorski (deceased). They were married for 64 years.



Rit worked at Western Mass Electric Company (Northeast Utilities) as Supervisor of the Lay Out Department and retired in 1987. He spent countless hours fishing and working in his garden. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his family, friends and neighbors. He was really quite good at winning those late night family card games.



He is survived by his daughters; Pamela Pasakarnis and her husband Donald of Westport, MA; Susan Savage and her husband Edward of Davie, Fl; 5 grandchildren, Casey (Pasakarnis) Zweifel, Seth Pasakarnis, Jennifer, Matthew and Jonathan Savage, and 3 great grandchildren Reese and Blake Pasakarnis, and Harper Zweifel. Rit was predeceased by his brothers Edward and Kenneth.



Although he is gone, he will not be forgotten and he will always keep a place in our hearts.



Rit's family greatly appreciates the help and care he received from the caregivers of Trustbridge Hospice. They also appreciate the kindness, friendship and help of his wonderful neighbors and friends.



Funeral and burial services will be deferred to a future date when it's safer for all.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Richard Turner to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, Fl. 33407



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store